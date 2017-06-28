Full military service to be held today for fallen soldier with Missouri ties

On November, 22, 1952 a military plane crashed on the side of an Alaskan mountain, claiming the lives of 52 of America’s bravest men. Among those killed was Army Private Robert Dale Card. Nearly 65 years after the crash, the remains of the Kansas native will be laid to rest today.

Last year, remains belonging to Card were found during an annual search of the crash site. The plane’s wreckage was covered with snow and disappeared soon after the accident, but was rediscovered in 2012.

Card has family in the Springfield area, including his brother Norman Card and niece Tonya Card.

Robert Card’s remains arrived Tuesday at the Kansas City International Airport. They were escorted to Lowell, Kansas. His graveside service will take place today in Lowell.

Recovery efforts continue each year with a goal of finding remains from all 52 men aboard that plane. The families of fifteen men continue to wait for word that the remains of their loved ones are coming home.

This year’s recovery mission ended Tuesday. A military agency will examine any items found and release further details in the coming months.