The Bill Pollock Show–Bowers continues to give back to Columbia. (PODCAST)

Laurence Bowers is back in mid-Missouri after another full season of basketball in Italy, a year he called one of his best, where he averaged just over 20 points a game.

Last Friday, Bowers was at the Boys and Girls Club–four hours outside, shaking hands and selling tickets for his Mizzou Alumni Game coming up on Saturday July 22nd. Not only will the proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club, an organization close to Bowers, but the money raised with help Granny’s House in Columbia and the Carroll Family Foundation.

Today, Bowers will talk about the game that he and DeMarre Carroll are putting together, (he even sneaks in a name of another surprise player who will be playing), but I hope you take away a life lesson from Bowers.

[Listen to the podcast below]

Ever since Bowers was a little kid at the Boys and Girls Club in West Memphis, Arkansas, he knew he wanted basketball to be part of his life. After he suffered a major knee injury at Mizzou and his chances for a career in the NBA slipped away, Bowers used the time away from the game rehabbing and reassessing his career. He found a silver lining from an event that is tragic for an athlete.

Bowers discovered a love for coaching, he got his Masters and still continues to enjoy a professional career overseas that has opened his eyes to many opportunities. Yet, through his struggles and success…he’s never forgotten about Columbia or Memphis.

He knows this game not only helps youth in the area, but it comes at a great time when Mizzou and their fan base are healing from a rough couple of years. Bowers is working tirelessly to help the university that gave so much to him.

Enjoy.

Mizzou Alumni Game:

Where: Mizzou Arena

When: Saturday July 22nd

Doors open at 11:30 for autographs…game time from 1:00-3:00 pm.

$5 Donation