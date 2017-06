University of Missouri Campus police say Nathaniel Conant crashed his Volkswagen through a gate behind the Tiger basketball gym at about 4:00 a.m. Sunday. Then, he allegedly rammed it through a dock door and onto the court, hitting a couple golf carts along the way. He backed out, crashed through another fence, and left on Champions Drive.

Conant, 23, was arrested Sunday afternoon. UMPD says he did about $100,000 in damage.

Story courtesy: KTGR Radio, Columbia