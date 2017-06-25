Royals hit the road for Motown on Tuesday with a .500 record

Francisco Liriano won the 100th game of his career, and the Blue Jays scored five runs in the sixth inning to beat the Royals, 8-2, on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals wrapped up the series having won two out of three and will head into Monday’s day off with a .500 record at 37-37. The Royals have three games at Detroit before returning home for the weekend against the Twins.

KC had won 11 of their last 13.

Jason Hammel threw 105 pitches over five innings. He held the Blue Jays scoreless until Jose Bautista hit a two-run home run that tied the game in the fifth inning.

Bautista two-run homer traveled 450 feet. He walked with the bases loaded in a five-run sixth and singled home Kevin Pillar, who had three hits, in the seventh. The Blue Jays scored five runs off relievers Scott Alexander (0-2) and Peter Moylan, who allowed six base runners without recording an out.

The Royals are 2.5 games behind first place Minnesota and two behind second place Cleveland.