Royals rally with four runs with two outs in bottom of ninth to stun Blue Jays

The Kansas City Royals rallied with four runs in the bottom of the ninth to stun the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in the weekend series opener on Friday night.

Whit Merrifield delivered his first career walk-off hit with a two-run double that scored Alcides Escobar and Alex Gordon.

All four runs in the ninth were scored with two outs. Escobar singled home Salvador Perez with the first run of the inning. Gordon would follow singling home Brandon Moss, who had walked, for the second run.

The win pushes the Royals record back to .500 at 36-36 for the first time since April 16.