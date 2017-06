The St. Louis Cardinals saw a seventh inning lead evaporate with a run each in the eighth and ninth falling 4-3 in the series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night at Busch Stadium.

John Jaso smashed the tiebreaking homer off of Seung Hwan Oh who took the loss to fall to 1-4.

Paul DeJong and Jose Martinez each hit their fifth homers of the season in the loss for the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright takes a no-decision after giving up just one earned run on two hits over seven innings.