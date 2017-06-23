Mizzou strips Cosby of honorary degree

Bill Cosby has lost his honorary degree from Mizzou. The University of Missouri system Board of Curators has unanimously agreed to revoke the entertainer’s doctorate in humane letters.

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of sexually assault. A Pennsylvania jury has deadlocked in a court case involving a Temple University employee who says that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004. The prosecution plans to retry the case.

System President Mun Choi says evidence suggests that the comedian’s behavior conflicts with the university’s core values.

“That entire deposition indicates that he did purchase Quaaludes and other sedatives to give to women for the purpose of having sexual contact with them,” says Choi.

Cosby was awarded the degree from Mizzou in December 1999 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia.

“For many reasons, universities throughout the United States have revoked his honorary doctorate,” says Choi.

This is the first time Mizzou has withdrawn an honorary degree.