STLBlues lose Perron to Vegas in expansion draft

David Perron was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights during the Expansion Draft on Wednesday night at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Perron returned to the Blues last season after signing a two-year contract. He played in all 82 games scoring 18 goals and adding 28 assists (46 assists). Perron played in six seasons for the Blues after being drafted by the club in the first round (26th overall) in 2007.

Perron was traded to Edmonton in the summer of 2013 by St. Louis with a draft pick for Magnus Paajarvi, Edmonton’s 2nd round pick (Ivan Barbashev) in 2014 NHL Draft and Edmonton’s 4th round pick (Adam Musil) in 2015 NHL Draft.

In a career that has spanned 652 regular season games, Perron has registered 159 goals, 219 assists (378 points).