Defending champ Migdal takes the lead at 110th Missouri Amateur Golf Championship

The Missouri Amateur Championship wrapped up day two on Wednesday and defending champion Sam Migdal, from Ballwin, moved ahead on the leaderboard, with Brad Nurski, a St. Joseph native, close behind after leading after the opening day.

Migdal leads in Stroke Play and completed the day with an impressive 65 (6 under) and a combined score of 134 (69-65). He totaled six birdies for the day, tallying two more than yesterday. Brad Nurski finished with a notable five birdies and two bogeys, shooting another 68. Nurski and Jim Siegfried are tied for second place with a two-day total of 136. Siegfried completed stroke play with two birdies from day one and four birdies and an eagle on day two.

Travis Mays, from Overland Park, Kansas, currently holds fourth place finishing with a 137 after shooting 70 yesterday and 67 today. He completed today’s Stroke Play with five birdies and one eagle.

Thursday will mark the beginning of the first round of Match Play with a tee time set at 8:00 A.M. To make the cut, players had to card a total of 151. Of the ten players with 151, nine advanced to the cut of 64. 15-year-old, Dawson Meek, from Ozark, will be the youngest player on the field along with Gerald Siemons, from Jefferson City, as the oldest. Previous Missouri Amateur champions who made the cut include Sam Migdal, Brad Nurski and Don Walsworth.

Day 2 results