STLCards finally break through Phillies pitching in 11th

The Cardinals cost themselves the opportunity to score runs early with questionable base running, but in the end the St. Louis bullpen dominated while the Phillies pen crumbled in the 11th inning.

The Cardinals scored seven runs with the help of two home runs and two doubles to ultimately win 8-1.

After Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler reached base to open the 11th, Casey Fien was called onto pitch.

Stephen Piscotty started the scoring with a double to deep right center, scoring Carpenter and Fowler. Yadier Molina added a two-run home run to give the Cardinals a four-run advantage. Two batters later Tommy Pham hit a two-run shot. Carpenter, batting for the second time in the inning doubled to center to complete the scoring.