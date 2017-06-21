Royals can’t figure out Sale and fall to Sox

Boston ace Chris Sale helped beat the Royals 8-3 on Tuesday night. He made a couple of mistakes, but for the most part shut down an offense that has been victimizing pitchers at an alarming rate. For KC hitters it seemed like it was all-or-nothing at the plate…mostly nothing.

Sale gave up a homer to Mike Moustakas in the second inning and a then two-run homer to Jorge Bonifacio in the ninth before leaving the game after 110 pitches. Other than that, the Roayals mustered other hits and a walk and struck out ten times, pushing Sale’s major league-leading strikeout total to 146.

Matt Strahm, the Royals lefty making his second career start, didn’t fare as well as his first start. He was knocked around for five runs on seven hits and a walk before getting pulled with no outs in the fourth.