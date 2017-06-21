Burger, White Sox reportedly reach deal. Hit 22 homers for Missouri State in 2017

The Chicago White Sox and first-round selection Jake Burger of Missouri State have agreed to terms on a contract, according to MLB.com. Burger, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 Draft, will receive a $3.7 million signing bonus from the White Sox. Burger is considered by some to be the best power hitter in the Draft. He hit .328 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs for the Bears. He had more walks (43) than strikeouts (38) in 247 at-bats this season.