This was a fun podcast with my co-worker and friend from Wisconsin, Bill Scott.

Bill is the Sports Director for Wisconsin Radio Network, has been for years and he knows is stuff.

Anyway, he saw the blimp go down at the U.S. Open.

You thought you hated Joe Buck? Packers fans can’t stand him despite his man crush on Aaron Rodgers.

Brewers fans? They think Ned Yost is a joke and they’re not worried about the Cardinals.

It’s all goin’ down on today’s podcast.