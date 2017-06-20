Hammel starting to heat up at the right time for the Royals

Jason Hammel improved to 4-6 and has now won three of his last four starts and dropped his ERA by almost two runs in that stretch. He gave up seven hits without a walk. His only trouble was in the fourth inning, allowing a two-run homer. The Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Monday at Kauffman Stadium and closed to within one game of the .500 mark.

In the fourth, Hammel gave up a leadoff single to Hanley Ramirez, and Jackie Bradley hit a 1-0 pitch over the Royals bullpen in right to tie the game at 2-2.

Hammel had to adjust. He was surprised the Sox came out swinging the way they did.

Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer in the third to put KC on top 2-0 and in the seventh with the game tied, Whit Merrifield and Lorenzo Cain singled in runs.

Cain’s average has gone up 26 points in the last ten games. He’s hitting .425 with six homers and 12 RBIs.

Mike Minor worked out of a bases loaded jam with two outs in the eighth inducing a slow bouncer towards third that Cheslor Cuthbert charged and threw to first for the out.