Final high school baseball rankings for 2017

The Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association released its final state baseball rankings earlier this week. The final state rankings are listed below:

CLASS 1

1. Bell City

2. Wellsville

3. La Plata

4. Hurley

5. Eminence

6. St. Elizabeth

7. Northeast Nodaway

8. Halfway

9. Cooter

10. Pilot Grove

Others receiving votes: Northwestern (Mendon), Dora, Valley, Stanta Fe, St. Joseph, Bellard

CLASS 2

1. Manfield

2. Canton

3. Lincoln

4. St. Vincent

5. Galena

6. Russellville

7. Adrian

8. South Pemiscot

9. Hartville

10. Sturgeon

Others receiving votes: Concordia, Van-Far, McAuley Catholic, Linn, Marion C. Early, Van Buren

CLASS 3

1. South Callaway

2. Valley Park

3. West County

4. Knob Noster

5. Strafford

6. Palmyra

7. Portageville

8. MidBuchanan

9. Mountain Grove

10. Lutheran North

Others receiving votes: Twin Rivers, Hancock, Hallsville, Stockton, Summit, Christian, Lawson

CLASS 4

1. Aurora

2. Lutheran South

3. Westminster Christian Academy

4. Pleasant Hill

5. Helias Catholic

6. Sikeston

7. Winfield

8. Smithville

9. Monett

10. Boonville

CLASS 5

1. Jefferson City

2. Fort Zumwalt West

3. Vianney

4. Lee’s Summit

5. Platte County

6. Rockwood Summit

7. Liberty North

8. Willard

9. Kickapoo

10. Poplar Bluff