Prosecutor’s court filing: Man who kicked child at mid-Missouri mall is a “persistent assault offender”

Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson has filed criminal charges against a Jefferson City man who was allegedly seen punching and kicking his four-year-old daughter at the Capital Mall this weekend.

Richardson has charged Bruce Lamont Cannady Jr. with child abuse and domestic assault, both class D felonies.

Jefferson City Police say “numerous witnesses” saw the 23-year-old man punching and kicking the girl at the mall Saturday afternoon, before he drove away.

Police say they identified the man via video. The child has been taken into protective custody.

Prosecutor Richardson is charging Cannady as a “persistent assault offender”, meaning that he’s been found guilty of two or more assault offenses.

Richardson’s three-page complaint outlines Cannady’s extensive criminal record, which also includes convictions for theft, stealing and delivery of an imitation controlled substance.

Cole County Circuit Judge Thomas Sodergren is the judge in this new case.