Missouri transportation task force will hold first meeting on June 28

The first meeting of Missouri’s 21st Century Transportation System Task Force will take place next week in Jefferson City.

The task force, which was established by legislation passed during the 2017 session, will work to ensure Missouri’s transportation system continues to serve the needs of citizens in future years.

The task force’s first meeting is set for Wednesday June 28th at 1 p.m. at the Statehouse.

Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, has selected State Rep. Kevin Corlew, R-Kansas City, to chair the panel.

Speaker Richardson has also named State Reps. Bill Reiboldt, R-Neosho, Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, and Joe Runions, D-Grandview, to the panel.

There are also five Missouri senators on the task force: State Sens. Bill Eigel, R-St. Charles, Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, Shalonn Curls, D-Kansas City, and Jacob Hummel, D-St. Louis.

Representative Corlew notes Missouri ranks 47th in the nation in revenue per mile.

Corlew also says Missouri has the seventh-largest state highway system, with 33,884 miles of roadway. He says Missouri ranks sixth nationally in number of bridges, with 10,394.

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Director Patrick McKenna will deliver a presentation at the June 28th meeting.

The task force plans to meet once a month, and will submit a report and recommendations to the Legislature by January 1, 2018.

Missouri’s fuel tax hasn’t been raised in 21 years. The last increase was part of a bipartisan 1992 six-cent gas tax increase backed by former Governor John Ashcroft (R) and state lawmakers. Ashcroft worked on the issue with then-Speaker Bob Griffin, D-Cameron, and the overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature at the time.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Reiboldt tells Missourinet he plans to introduce comprehensive transportation legislation in January. Reiboldt has emphasized the importance of having everyone “on board.”