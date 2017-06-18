Jaskin, Lehtera among familiar names not protected by #STLBlues for Vegas expansion draft

The St. Louis Blues, along with the 29 other NHL teams released their protected player list for the upcoming expansion draft for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Each team had the option to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie, or eight skaters and one goalie. All players with continuing and effective no-movement clauses had to be protected. All first- and second-year professionals are exempt from selection, as are unsigned draft choices.

Vegas has until 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday to submit its expansion draft selections. The Golden Knights must choose 30 players, one from each team and must take a minimum of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies from the lists of unprotected players.

The Golden Knights’ selections will be revealed at the 2017 NHL Awards and NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday, June 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will be broadcast on NBCSN at 8 p.m. CT.



St. Louis Blues

Protected players

Patrik Berglund (F)

Ryan Reaves (F)

Jaden Schwartz (F)

Vladimir Sobotka (F)

Paul Stastny (F)

Alexander Steen (F)

Vladimir Tarasenko (F)

Jay Bouwmeester (D)

Joel Edmundson (D)

Alex Pietrangelo (D)

Jake Allen (G)

Available players

Kenny Agostino (F)

Andrew Agozzino (F)

Kyle Brodziak (F)

Jordan Caron (F)

Jacob Doty (F)

Landon Ferraro (F)

Alex Friesen (F)

Evgeny Grachev (F)

Dmitrij Jaskin (F)

Jori Lehtera (F)

Brad Malone (F)

Magnus Paajarvi (F)

David Perron (F)

Ty Rattie (F)

Scottie Upshall (F)

Nail Yakupov (F)

Robert Bortuzzo (D)

Chris Butler (D)

Morgan Ellis (D)

Carl Gunnarsson (D)

Jani Hakanpaa (D)

Petteri Lindbohm (D)

Reid McNeill (D)

Jordan Binnington (G)

Carter Hutton (G)