The Bill Pollock Show–Sex, drugs and college sports (PODCAST)

I believe I read that for the first time the NCAA will vacate a national championship, after Louisville provided players with “impermissible benefits,” i.e. stripper shows and sex acts. Now the Cardinals title will be wiped out, but who really suffers?

Also, following the arrest of Mizzou football player Nate Howard for ‘shrooms and pot, at what point does the “kids making bad decisions,” justification become overplayed?

Finally, you won’t believe how many Americans actually believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. All I can say to that is good gravy!