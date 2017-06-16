Mizzou DE Nate Howard arrested on drug charges, apologizes on Twitter (Updated)

According to Missourinet affiliate KTGR, Mizzou defensive end Nate Howard has been arrested on drug charges. Howard was taken into custody by campus police Wednesday night for possession of a controlled substance and other charges.

According to police, Howard was pulled over for expired tags on his vehicle. Officers found psilocybin mushrooms and 10 grams or less of marijuana. Howard was the only person in the car. His bail was set at $5,500.

A Mizzou spokesperson says that Howard has been suspended indefinitely.

Howard has been a part of the defensive line rotation for the Tigers the last two seasons as he is set to begin his junior year season. Howard saw game action late in the 2016 season, appearing in four games with three tackles. He also saw time as a true freshman, compiling 12 tackles.

Howard is from St. Louis and attended Ladue Horton Watkins.