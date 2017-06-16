Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-16-2017

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-16-2017

By

Top Stories:  The Humane Society of Missouri has rescued 38 dogs and cats from an unlicensed animal sanctuary in Southern Missouri’s Ripley County.  And a bill passed by the legislature this year could boost tourism in the state’s Capitol City.