Royals win streak at four. 35 runs scored during this streak

The Royals won their fourth straight, sweeping the San Francisco Giants with a 7-2 victory Wednesday afternoon. The Royals have scored 35 runs in the last four games against the two bottom teams in the NL West Division. The Royals continue to hit the ball out of the park at a record pace.

KC hit three homers against their former teammate Johnny Cueto. Mike Moustakas hit his 18th with no one on in the second. Rookie Jorge Bonifacio connected on a two-run shot in the third inning for his ninth and Lorenzo Cain went back-to-back with his seventh, spotting starter Jason Hammel an early 4-0 lead.

During this current win streak, the Royals have hit 12 home runs.

Hammel won his second straight decision and for the third straight outing pitched into the 7th inning and has allowed three or fewer runs in four of his last five starts.