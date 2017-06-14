The Bill Pollock Show–One of the greatest chess players lives in Missouri. Her story will amaze you (PODCAST)

Every once in a while you stumble upon a story and then you dig a little deeper and find out you’ve got yourself a real gem.

A month or two ago, I was looking for sport stories for my reports on Missourinet, I was scanning different colleges here in Missouri and went to the Webster University. I think I was actually checking to see if their baseball and softball programs had advanced to any post-season tournaments and a headline caught my attention. Webster University’s Chess Team had just won their fifth straight Division I national title. My first thoughts were:

“Webster University has a chess team?”

“Chess has a championship of it’s own for Division I?”

I was interested. I thought this would be a cool story and hey we have a Missouri team that is kicking butt! Then I realized as I prepared for this interview with the coach, I would be talking to a chess legend known around the globe.

Grandmaster Susan Polgar is a Hungarian-American chess player, and one of the strongest female players…EVER! She was Women’s World Chess Champion from 1996 until 1999. She beat the odds back in 1986 when she made history by breaking down gender barriers in a sport where there shouldn’t be any barriers at all.

Check out her websites, SusanPolgar.com and ChessDailyNews.com

If you’re interested in signing your child up for one of her summer camps, click here

Follow her on Twitter