Bullpen stumbles late at #STLCards settle for DH split with Brewers

Trevor Rosenthal didn’t record an out of the four Brewers he faced in the eighth inning, including walking the first two batters he faced. Milwaukee scored three times and won 8-5 in the night cap to split the doubleheader at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals won the first game 6-0.

Matt Carpenter had three St. Louis’ hits, including a home run in the seventh inning that tied the game at 5-5.

Keon Broxton homered, tripled and drove in three runs and Jesus Aguilar and Travis Shaw hit back-to-back homers in the fourth. All three homers came off Marco Gonzales The Brewers remain a game in front of the Cubs in the National League Central and 2.5 games on St. Louis.