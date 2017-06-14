Big sixth inning keep #Royals hot on the road

Jason Vargas allowed one run and five hits over seven innings while only walking one and striking out six as the Royals beat the Giants 8-1 in San Francisco. Vargas is 9-and-3 and lowered his ERA to 2.10. It was big night from the top of the order with leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield and number two hitter Jorge Bonafacio combining to go 4-for-9 with six RBIs.

Vargas’ nine wins are tied for most in the majors with Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Keuchel of the Astros.

Royals right-hander Jason Hammel will start the series finale today at 2:45 CT to wrap up this short two game series with the Giants. The Royals are going for their fourth straight road game. Hammel has allowed four runs and nine hits with no walks over 13 2/3 innings in his previous two starts. Johnny Cueto, who helped Kansas City win the 2015 World Series, will start for the Giants.

Good news could be coming soon for the rotation. Danny Duffy (right oblique strain) threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session Monday and came out of it with no lingering pain. Duffy has been sidelined since May 29. Matt Strahm will start the series opener against the L.A. Angels