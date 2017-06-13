The Bill Pollock Show–What it will take for #Mizzou to play KU again in football or basketball (PODCAST)

Mizzou A.D. Jim Sterk was at a golf outing in Kansas City and was asked about the MU-KU rivalry. He did a great job of trying to guilt the Jayhawks into playing, but it will never happen as long as Bill Self is there. I’ll talk about that.

I’ll share some stories on Jake Burger and Tanner Houck, our two college baseball players taken in the first round of MLB’s draft.

A preview of tomorrow’s chat about chess. Yes, I’m serious…chess. If anyone can make it cool to talk about chess…it’s me.

Plus, the musical acts coming to the State Fair.