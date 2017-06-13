J-Mac lands in Baltimore. Chooses Ravens over the Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens added what they consider a major weapon for their offense, signing free-agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin to a two-year deal Monday afternoon. Maclin was cut by the Chiefs on June 2. He is coming off a career-worst season with 44 catches for 536 yards. A groin injury limited him to 12 games, but the Ravens are hoping they get the player from the previous two seasons when he had over 1,000 yards receiving.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, it came down to the Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the Chiefs no longer felt they needed Maclin, Baltimore upgrades their offense and gives quarterback Joe Flacco a deep ball threat. Maclin will be reunited with Ravens Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, where the two worked together in Philadelphia for four seasons.