The Bill Pollock Show–Let’s talk good baseball. Let’s talk #MSUBears baseball. Coach Keith Guttin joins me (PODCAST)

I’m ready to talk good baseball today.

Missouri State is now two wins away from the College World Series and this is a team everyone in the state can get behind. They have 24 kids from Missouri who are on the roster. Coach Keith Guttin knows how to find good talent. We talk about how they overcame Arkansas (and their grounds crew) to win regionals–The Razorbacks threw a hissy fit…I asked coach about that.

Game notes are below, but listen to the podcast, Coach Guttin is great!

MSU is making its third NCAA Division I Super Regional appearance and its second in the last three seasons after

edging host and top seed Arkansas in the deciding game of the Fayetteville Regional on Monday

The Bears enter the Fort Worth Super Regional with an overall postseason mark of 21-20 as a Division I program,

including a 3-2 record in their two previous Super Regional appearances; MSU swept Ohio State in two games

to claim the 2003 Columbus Super Regional, before falling to Arkansas in three games two years ago in Fayetteville

MSU has won at least one game in each of its last eight NCAA Regional appearances dating back to 1996, claiming

two or more victories in seven of those trips to the postseason after going 3-1 last weekend in Fayetteville



With 44 home runs, All-America infielders Jake Burger and Jeremy Eierman have combined to post the top

home run total by Division I teammates this season; Burger became MSU’s 11th first-team All-American Thursday

with his selection to Baseball America’s top postseason squad

MSU has scored at least three runs in an inning 52 times and is 21-0 when hitting two or more home runs in a game

The Bears’ bullpen also features a pair of All-Americans in 2017 MVC Pitcher of the Year Jake Fromson and

three-time NCBWA Stopper of the Year candidate Bryan Young; Fromson ranks second nationally in WHIP (0.78),

while Young took ownership of MSU’s all-time appearances mark with his 88th outing in Monday’s Regional clincher

MSU has 18 come-from-behind victories this year and 59 total comeback wins since the start of the 2015 season

The Bears have drawn a program record 346 walks this season, which ranks fourth among all Division I clubs;