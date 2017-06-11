Moose homers pace Royals past Padres

Mike Moustakas hit two home runs and Jake Junis pitched seven-plus solid innings to help the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Sunday. The Royals took two out of the three from the second worse team in baseball. The Royals are 20-18 since snapping a nine-game losing streak in late April

Alex Gordon and Eric Hosmer also homered for the Royals, who hit five on Saturday against the Padres. Moustakas hit a three-run home run in the first against rookie Dinelson Lamet(2-2) that gave the Royals a 4-0 lead, and added a solo homer in the eighth. Gordon homered in the fourth, a solo shot, and Hosmer added a two-run homer in the fifth to put Kansas City on top 7-1.

The Royals have hit 74 home runs in 62 games. KC is on pace for 193 homers which would shatter the franchise record of 168 set in 1987