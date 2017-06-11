Missouri State down 1-0 in baseball super regionals after late home run

TCU’s Evan Skoug’s two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Horned Frogs to a 3-2 victory over Missouri State in the opening game of the Fort Worth Super Regional Saturday evening at Lupton Stadium.

Behind the pitching of Dylan Coleman, the Bears (43-19) took a 2-1 lead into the home half of the eighth, before a one-out walk to Zach Humphreys brought an end to the sophomore right-hander’s night. Skoug caught enough of Jordan Knutson’s 2-1 pitch to lift it over the right-field wall to put the host Horned Frogs for the first time in the game.

Jeremy Eierman hit his fourth hit homer in five NCAA Championship games to lead off the second inning. It was the first home run allowed by TCU ace Jared Janczak all season and gave the Bears a 1-0 lead.

Game two is Sunday at 5 p.m. The Bears must win to force a third and deciding game on Monday.