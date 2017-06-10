Missouri State baseball opens Super Regional play at TCU Saturday

After wrapping up their second NCAA Regional title in three seasons, the Missouri State Bears return to Super Regional play this weekend when they meet the TCU Horned Frogs at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Missouri State (43-18) will take on the Horned Frogs — the No. 6 national seed in the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship — to open the Fort Worth Super Regional Saturday (June 10) at 5 p.m. (CDT), with single games also set for Sunday at 5 p.m., and Monday (TBA), if necessary. All Super Regional contests will be televised live on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Super Regional play involves a best-of-three format, with the eight winners advancing to the 2017 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, June 17-28. The eight CWS teams are divided into two double-elimination pools of four schools each. Pool winners meet in a best-of-three championship series, June 26-28.