Missouri Congressman Cleaver: Comey’s testimony was “riveting” (AUDIO)

A Missouri Congressman who serves on a key House oversight subcommittee is pleased that former FBI Director James Comey has testified before a U.S. Senate committee.

Comey testified Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City), who serves on the House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, describes Comey’s testimony as “riveting”. Cleaver says people in Washington “ran to television sets” to watch the testimony.

“The testimony of Mr. Comey is so significant that he is hoping, he said today (Thursday) in the testimony, that his comments were recorded,” Cleaver says.

While Congressman Cleaver says he’s “disturbed” by Comey’s testimony about conversations with the president, the Kansas City Democrat does not support U.S. Rep. Al Green’s (D-Texas) call to impeach President Donald Trump.

“I have not called for the President’s impeachment and probably won’t do that unless there is significant cause,” says Cleaver. “And at this point, I don’t see it.”

Cleaver broke with some House Democrats in January, by attending President Trump’s inauguration.

He says Thursday was not a good day for the White House, nor the country.

Cleaver, who served as Kansas City Mayor for eight years, is a Senior Whip in the House Democratic Caucus. He praises special counsel Robert Mueller, telling Missourinet that all of the questions people have will be answered.

“You’re not going to hear any leaks, you’re not going get any idea of what’s being done and people who are being investigated until you hear on the news or read in the newspapers that a grand jury has been convened in New York, one in Virginia, one in Washington,” Cleaver says.

Cleaver says “the Russians interfered with our national election process.”

Cleaver’s district includes Kansas City and Jackson County, along with western Missouri’s Ray, Lafayette and Saline counties.

The Congressman addressed the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Click here to listen to Missourinet news director Brian Hauswirth’s six-minute interview with Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, which was recorded on June 8, 2017: