Western Missouri mother, her boyfriend jailed on suspicion of padlocking kids in bedrooms

Two western Missouri children are in the state’s custody and their mother and her boyfriend are accused of padlocking the children in their bedrooms. Brandi Edmiston and Robert Brown of Warrensburg are in jail for the alleged crimes.

Media reports that a neighbor, Emily Whitehead, saw a girl waving her arms from a second story window.

“I could tell she said, ‘locked in my room,'” Whitehead said.

Whitehead and her husband, Brett, called 911.

A Johnson County Sheriff deputy arrived to hear a child banging on a window and screaming for help.

“A deputy showed up and he saw it with his own eyes,” Brett Whitehead said. “That they were in there by themselves.”

The 10-year-old child said she broke open a lock on her bedroom, but couldn’t free her 8-year-old sister.

“Fire personnel had to remove the lock from the door in order to free the other juvenile child,” said Jo Leigh Fischer, the Johnson County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney.

Neighbors are relieved authorities removed the children from the home.

“They were telling me thank you, you saved us,” said Emily Whitehead.

The state wants the bond set at $1 million each for Edmiston and Brown.