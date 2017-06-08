Carpenter homers, but #STLCards slump reaches unlucky seven games

Mike Leake lost his third straight decision, and the Cardinals losing streak reached seven games after the Reds completed a four-game sweep in a 5-2 final on Thursday afternoon in Cincinnati. Leake allowed three runs in five innings after allowing ten hits and two walks.

Adam Duvall doubled to score Votto. Scooter Gennett singled home Duvall for his 13th RBI in this series.

Joey Votto was the Reds’ hero, going 4-for-4 with a two-run homer, his second in two games. Votto went deep to right center off Tyler Lyons to extend the lead to 5-0 in the sixth inning.

For the second straight game, Matt Carpenter homered. His two-run shot came in the 8th inning.

The starter’s ERA was 7.18 over this seven-game road trip and no quality starts. The bullpen was much better. The Cardinals were outscored 14-1 in the 7th inning of this seven-game trip.