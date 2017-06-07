Moose delivers walk-off homer to stun Astros

Mike Moustakas’ two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning rallied Kansas City from a six-run deficit as the Royals snapped the Houston Astros’ 11-game winning streak with a 9-7 victory Tuesday night.

The Royals were down 7-1 in the fourth inning after Carlos Beltran hit his 429th career home run in the Astros’ four-run fourth, but started the comeback with a four-run eighth. Whit Merrifield hit a three-run double with two outs in the inning to tie it at 7-7.

“The offense kept grinding. They just continued to stay after it and continued to compete,” said Ned Yost after the game.

