Missouri governor calls second special session – this one about abortion

In March, Republican Governor Eric Greitens said there will be no so-called abortion sanctuary cities in Missouri on his watch. He’s trying to keep that promise by calling the Missouri Legislature back in for a second special session this year – this one is to begin on June 12.

The pro-life governor wants lawmakers to pass a measure that would allow employers to fire, refuse to hire or discipline women who are pregnant outside of marriage, use contraceptives, are artificially inseminated or have an abortion. The same reproductive health decisions go for landlords when considering who they want to lease housing to.

St. Louis passed an ordinance in February that would prevent such discriminatory practices in the workplace and housing. The measure went into effect in February.

A bill filed in the legislature this year by state Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, would have reversed St. Louis’s ordinance. The measure passed in the House but didn’t make it past the backlog of bills awaiting action in the Senate.

Days after the legislature’s regular session ended in May, a group of St. Louis Catholics filed a lawsuit challenging the city ordinance.

Greitens also wants lawmakers to pass annual safety inspections for abortion clinics, policies that such clinics must follow when a woman experiences health complications from an abortion and a fix that Greitens says will stop abortion clinics from interfering with emergency responses during health complications involving abortions.

Greitens’ order comes after the Missouri Right to Life organization called out the state Senate about its failure to follow through on pro-life legislation. The anti-abortion group’s remarks were made public after the General Assembly’s regular session wrapped up in May. The organization’s Susan Klein told Missourinet last month that she is confident abortion bills will clear the legislature in the 2018 session, if not sooner.

Missouri Right to Life lobbied this year for passage of the abortion sanctuary cities measure and one that would require all fetal tissue from an abortion to be sent to a pathologist. It also would prohibit fetal tissue from being donated for any reason except to determine the cause of illness or death of a fetus or for law enforcement purposes. In addition, it calls for the Department of Health and Senior Services to perform random inspections of abortion clinics.

A special session costs an estimated $22,000 per day for stipends given to lawmakers that can be used toward room and board. They are also paid for mileage. Other staff pay is also included in the projected expenses. Missouri taxpayers foot the bill for a special session.