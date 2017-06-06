STLCards have seen this lately. Grab early lead, lose late. Reds take opener

Missourinet

The Cincinnati Reds could barely touch the stuff of Carlos Martinez for the first six innings.  After a leadoff single to start the second inning, Martinez retired 14 batters in a row, and then the wheels came off in the seventh.  For the fourth game in a row an early St. Louis lead turned into a loss as the Reds rallied for a 4-2 win in the series opener on Monday night.

The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead off Asher Wojciechowski in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Yadier Molina and Tommy Pham to start the inning.  Martinez helped his cause by pushing down a bunt to score Pham.  From that point on all the offense mustered was a single by Molina in the sixth and a rally was snuffed out when Stephen Piscotty was thrown out trying to advance to third after he led off the inning with a walk.

Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit consecutive two-run doubles in the seventh inning to bring the Reds bad after Billy Hamilton started the rally with a bunt.  Suarez hit a line drive to center field that Dexter Fowler dropped while running back to the sprinting wall.  Kevin Siegrist was sent in to get out the lefty Gennett who snapped an 0-for-19 slump with his hit.