Second suspect charged in torture and killing of kitten in southwest Missouri; prosecutor says it’s an open investigation

A second suspect has been charged in southwest Missouri’s Taney County, in Thursday’s videotaped torture and killing of a kitten.

Taney County Prosecutor Jeff Merrell has charged 18-year-old Jordan Hall of Branson with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action.

Merrell had already charged 18-year-old Kyle Williams with the same counts.

Prosecutor Merrell tells Missourinet this is an open investigation, adding that he can’t rule out additional charges in the case.

The Branson Police Department’s probable cause statement alleges that Hall was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on June 1, with a live cat tied to the vehicle.

Court documents say the animal died while being dragged behind the vehicle. The probable cause statement quotes Hall as telling police he knew it was “not right” but continued with the act.

The Branson Police Department’s probable cause statement in Williams’ case alleges he “tied a rope around a cat’s neck and to the bumper of a vehicle.” The statement says “the cat died behind the vehicle and the individuals continued riding around laughing as the cat tossed and turned behind the car.” The statement also says police have found a video, which showed the animal appears “healthy and scared” as the rope was placed around its neck.

Missourinet Branson affiliate KRZK Radio reports Williams allegedly posted the video on Facebook, leading authorities to his location.

Under Missouri state law, animal abuse is a class E felony if the animal is tortured or mutilated while alive.

Online court records indicate Williams appeared in a Branson courtroom on Monday, but was removed “due to behavior and being disruptive.” Those records also say Williams refused to fill out a public defender application.