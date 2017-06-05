After six-hour game, Missouri State falls short to Arkansas

A four-run eighth-inning by Arkansas in a steady downpour, allowed the Hogs to overcome a late deficit to force a deciding game at the Fayetteville Regional Monday night at 6 p.m. after an 11-10 victory over Missouri State in a game that ended at 3 a.m. in the morning at Baum Stadium.

After the Bears (42-18) scored the tie-breaking run in the top of the eighth on Blake Graham’s two-out single, the Razorbacks rallied in part to a two-run homer from Jared Gates to claim an 11-8 lead.

Originally, home plate umpire Ramon Armendariz halted play prior to the start of the inning with a wet field. However, after protests from the Arkansas dugout, that decision was overturned by NCAA Primary Site Representative Gene McArtor, (a former Missouri head baseball coach).

In all, the game took six hours to complete.

The winner of Monday night’s game advances to Super Regionals.