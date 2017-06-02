Tyronn Lue not amused with question about Golden State following game one loss in #NBAFinals (AUDIO)

Tyronn Lue, the pride and joy of Mexico, Missouri, was not amused by a reporter’s question following his Cleveland Cavalier’s 113-91 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

After winning the NBA title last summer, coming back from down 3-1 to the team that won the most regular season games in NBA history (73-9), Lue is not ready to hand over trophy fast after one game.

However, he was very sarcastic when a reporter asked how well Golden State was playing and if they’re undefeated playoff record (13-0) reflected how good they are right now. Lue’s answer was simple.

“They’re the best I’ve ever seen.” (Hear Lue’s quick response :20)