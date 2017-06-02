South Callaway wins Class 3 baseball title

After a 10-0 win over Knob Noster in the semifinals, the South Callaway pitching staff threw zeroes in the title game against Valley Park, winning 4-0 to claim the Class 3 championship.

Graysan Peneston threw a complete game five-hitter with no walks and four strikeouts and rode a four-run third inning by the Bulldogs offense to victory. The big blow came when Peyton Lepper took the first pitch he saw from Austin Schmitt deep for a three-run homer.

South Callaway finishes 28-5.

In the Class 4 semifinal games, Aurora beat Pleasant Hill 12-2 in five innings. Aurora scored six times in the third to blow open a close 4-2 game at that point. Lutheran South edged Westminster Academy 2-1, after they pushed both runs across in the first. James Obertop homered for Westminster.