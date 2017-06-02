Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-2-2017

Top Stories: Missouri’s recent special legislative session cost taxpayers more than $66,000. And an environmental group thinks Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s support for President Trump’s Paris decision is out of step with the state.
Your source for Missouri News and Sports
By Jason Taylor
Top Stories: Missouri’s recent special legislative session cost taxpayers more than $66,000. And an environmental group thinks Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s support for President Trump’s Paris decision is out of step with the state.