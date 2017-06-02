Dexter Fowler homers in first at-bat at Wrigley

Dexter Fowler, the one-time Chicago Cubs center fielder, will most likely rank his 8th homer of this season up near the top of his all-time memorable shots. Fowler, batting lead-off for the Cardinals, hit a 3-2 pitch off John Lackey into the right field bleachers over the head of Jason Heyward to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead. He hit a no-doubter as Heyward didn’t even move from his spot.

Fowler also scored the first run of the 2017 season when the Cardinals beat the Cubs on Opening Night at Busch Stadium.

Fowler homered to lead off Game 7 of the World Series, a game the Cubs won over the Cleveland Indians, ending their 108-year championship drought. Fowler then signed a free agent contract with St. Louis in December.