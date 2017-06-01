State agency releases meandering statement on abortion clinics

The director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released a statement Wednesday criticizing abortion clinics.

Director Randall Williams claimed providers had broken the law under previous administrations by failing to report every complication after an abortion to the agency within 45 days.

Williams called the alleged oversight unacceptable and said he’d taken steps to ensure compliance by the clinics.

The statement goes on to say every procedure, including abortion, has recognized risks and potential complications, and that those risks should be discussed with the patient prior to the procedure.

Williams said the Department of Health and Senior Services will rigorously enforce this law in the future.

The release comes amid rumors that Governor Greitens could call a second special legislative session Thursday.

The Right to Life organization has criticized Republicans in the GOP dominated state legislature for failing to pass abortion measures in the annual scheduled session which adjourned May 12th.

Governor Greitens, also a Republican, is a vocal opponent of abortion.

He’s criticized a new discrimination ordinance in St. Louis that bans employers from firing or refusing to hire women based on their reproductive decisions. Greitens targeted the ordinance in March, saying there will not be abortion sanctuary cities in Missouri while he’s governor.