Mansfield cruises to Class 2 baseball title. Valley Park and South Callaway play for Class 3 title.

Mansfield scored in all four innings beating Canton 16-3 in the Class 2 baseball final on Wednesday afternoon at CarShield Field in O’Fallon. First baseman Spencer Greene drove in five runs and Devin Kingery, who had three RBIs in the semifinal game on Tuesday, drove in three more. Mansfield scored three runs in the first inning, two in the seventh and four in the third, and then put the game out of reach with seven more in their fourth and final inning.

Lincoln defeated St. Vincent 9-3 for third place.

In the first semifinal of the evening in Class 3, Valley Park scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh when Dalton Roskowske singled with the bases loaded for a 5-4 win over West County. South Callaway advanced to the title game with a 10-0 win over Knob Roster.