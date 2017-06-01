Fowler’s late homer lifts #STLCards past Dodgers

Dexter Fowler hit the tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to back Carlos Martinez and give the Cardinals a 2-1 victory over the Dodgers Wednesday night. Martinez improves to 4-4, as the Cardinals keep pace with Milwaukee in second place in the Central Division.

“I told somebody before the game, we’re going to hit it over the wall,” said Fowler. “I can’t hit it to anybody.”

Fowler’s seventh home run of the season was a 429-foot shot to right-center field.

Rookie second baseman Paul DeJong drove in Tommy Pham in the second inning after Chris Taylor broke in on a ball that went over his head for a double. Los Angeles tied the game 1-1 in the sixth inning on Adrian Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly that drove in Corey Seager.