Columbia College has best finish at NAIA Softball World Series

The Columbia College softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it was enough of a comeback as the Cougars were eliminated by LSU-Alexandria (La.) in the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series. The Cougars lost to the Generals by a final score of 6-4.

Paxton Welch (23-5) was the starting pitcher for Columbia and allowed three hits and three earned runs in 1.1 innings in the circle. Lauren McCroskie (22-2) came in to relieve Welch in the second inning and struck out three batters while allowing just one earned run on six hits in 4.1 innings. Kaitlyn Nottelmann (2-0) came in to pitch the final 1.1 innings allowing just one hit and no earned runs in her 13th appearance of the season.

Offensively, the Cougars had nine hits–Allyson Metz went 2-4 with an RBI, Carly Spalding who was 2-4, Molly Carter who went 1-2 with two RBI’s, and Rachel Sullivan who went 1-2 with an RBI.

The Cougars ended the year with a 48-7 record and finished in fourth place in the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series which marks the best finish for Columbia College in the NAIA Softball World Series.