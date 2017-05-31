St. Louis area student advances to National Spelling Bee finals

Alice Liu of the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield is the remaining Missouri contestant in this year’s National Spelling Bee. There were originally eight from the Show-Me state who were competing for champion.

Liu is among 40 kids who could take home the title, along with $40,000 in cash, a trophy and other prizes. The 90th annual contest wraps up Thursday morning in the Washington, D.C. area.

The other Missouri spellers who ended their winning streaks include Joel Miles of Greenwood and the Raymore-Peculiar School District, Joseph Benson of Kansas City, Jacob Muin of Sedalia, Emily King of Steele, Kael Miranda of Columbia, Elizabeth Tittrington of Kansas City and Congress Middle School and Deuce Ditton of Rolla.

A record 291 students ages 6 to 15 earned spots to compete in this year’s championship. They represented all 50 states.