Skoglund sparkles in his debut for #Royals “Bring it on baby!”

Very rare is it to find a pitcher set to make his MLB debut and not have butterflies and not be as sharp as he would if it were a typical minor league start. However, it seemed like Eric Skoglund, the Royals #3 prospect, relished the opportunity to face one of the game’s best pitcher in Justin Verlander.

“Once I found out I was facing Verlander, it was like, `Bring it on baby,” Skoglund said after his start. “That’s something I’ve always dreamed about. The guy is going to be a Hall of Famer one day. It’s a special night for sure.”

Skoglund–“Bring it baby”

Skoglund pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowed just two hits as he beat Verlander 1-0 on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. The 2014 third-round draft pick struck out five and walked just one. The 6’7 lefty replaced Danny Duffy who went on the disabled list Monday with an oblique strain.

Verlander (4-4) left after seven innings, allowing one run and six hits. He struck out five and walked one. Verlander is now 22-10 lifetime against KC.