Bell City takes Class 1 baseball state title in six innings. Class 2 finals set

The state baseball tournament started Tuesday in O’Fallon at CarShield Field with the Class 1 third place and championship games.

Bell City jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first two innings and it was too much for Wellsville to come back from as Bell City won the Class 1 baseball title with a 10-0 victory. Shortstop Austin Hicks and catcher Bobby Wright each with 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Bell City finished with 10 hits. Wellsville magical run at the end caps their season with an 11-12 record. LaPlata beat Hurley 16-6 for third place.

In the Class 2 semifinals, Canton beat St. Vincent 3-2 despite registering just two hits in the game. Canton scratched across single runs in each of the first three innings on walks, errors and wild pitches. Canton was held hitless over the final four innings, but held on for the win. Mansfield topped Lincoln 9-1 in the other semifinal. Devin Kingery went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs. The third place game will begin at 11:00. Mansfield and Canton play at 1:30.

In the Class 3 semifinals, West County vs. Valley Park play at 4:30, South Callaway vs. Knob Noster play at 6:30.

Class 1 (Monday and Tuesday) Live Stats

5/29 4:00 p.m. Semifinal #1 Bell City def. Hurley, 3-1

6:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 Wellsville def. La Plata, 9-5

5/30 11:00 a.m. Third-Place La Plata def. Hurley, 16-6 (6inn.)

1:30 p.m. Championship Bell City def. Wellsville, 10-0 (6 inn.)

Class 2 (Tuesday and Wednesday) Live Stats

5/30 4:30 p.m. Semifinal #1 Canton def. St. Vincent, 3-2

6:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 Mansfield def. Lincoln, 9-1

5/31 11:00 a.m. Third-Place St. Vincent vs. Lincoln

1:30 p.m Championship Canton vs. Mansfield

Class 3 (Wednesday and Thursday)

5/31 4:30 p.m. Semifinal #1 West County vs. Valley Park

6:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 South Callaway vs. Knob Noster

6/1 11:00 a.m. Third-Place

1:30 p.m Championship

Class 4 (Thursday and Friday)

6/1 4:00 p.m. Semifinal #1 Lutheran South vs. Westminster Christian Academy

6:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 Aurora vs. Pleasant Hill

6/2 11:00 a.m. Third-Place

1:30 p.m. Championship

Class 5 (Friday and Saturday)

6/2 4:00 p.m. Semifinal #1 Vianney vs. Ft. Zumwalt West

6:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 Jefferson City vs. Lee’s Summit

6/3 11:00 a.m. Third-Place

1:30 p.m. Championship